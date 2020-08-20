As of 1 p.m. Aug. 20, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 308 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 66,772, including 846 confirmed deaths. An additional 41 probable cases have been reported since yesterday, bringing the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,571, including 8 probable deaths from COVID-19. Of the 308 new cases we are reporting today, 206 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting system, with the majority from June. Please see a provisional breakdown below of these newly reported cases by date of collection:
Month
# of positive patients
June
172
July
32
August
2
The additional 3 deaths being reported today include the following:
- A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
From August 6 to 14th, 227 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were reported to have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19. Over 3,549 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 66 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.
Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 32 was 398.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has been declining but remains high, with about 14% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 32. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 26% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Local health officials continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 445 people in acute care for the period ending Wednesday, August 19. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 486 in the 24 hour period ending Wednesday, August 19, which represents around 21 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today we announce three deaths, one of which was a man in his 30’s with no underlying conditions, a reminder that COVID-19 is a serious illness for everyone and can be deadly for anyone. We announced 308 cases today including 204 cases from the backlogged cases (June/July) that are being lost in the State’s electronic laboratory reporting system and 104 recent cases.
With the continued problems at the state, if you get tested for COVID-19, it’s very important to follow all CDC guidance and isolate from everyone if you believe you have the virus until you get your test results. If you test positive, you should report the fact that you have COVID-19 to anyone that has been a close contact. Close contacts are defined as anyone you’ve been within six feet of, for 15 minutes or more, with or without masks, from 48 hours before the onset of your first symptom, through the duration of your illness. It’s up to all of us to do all that we can to lower the spread of COVID-19, keep our businesses open and get to a place where our children can return to school. Also, please avoid house parties and gatherings with people outside of your immediate family as studies are showing that home gatherings are an increasing source of spread throughout the country and globe.
Also, attached to our statement today is a report from the School Public Health and Education Committee. This committee, made up of experts in pediatric medicine, looked exhaustively at the issue of protecting children in schools and came up with the recommendations contained in the attached document. In the coming days, they’ll release more information but wanted to get information to the school superintendents as soon as possible. I commend them for their work, and as I’ve said before, I recognize that I am not a doctor and will rely on the advice of medical specialists who have trained their entire adult lives to advise us in this moment. Their recommendations have been adopted and strongly recommended by our County’s Public Health Authority, Dr. Philip Huang, and the ultimate decision on what to do for the next four weeks will be made by the school superintendents of each school district in Dallas County. After that time, should continued virtual learning be necessary, a vote of the school board of the school will be necessary to extend for any further delay of in-person instruction,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
