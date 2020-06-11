As of 11 a.m. June 11, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 312 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 13,257, including 277 deaths.
The additional 3 deaths being reported today include:
A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60 percent of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of the 277 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response.
“According to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council, we have seen an increase in the number of patients in the daily hospital census for numbers reported on June 10. While our average census had been between 300-350 for a number of weeks, we are over 370 as reported. Additionally, the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County for a 24 hour period ending Wednesday, June 10, increased to 25 percent representing over 567 visits,” DCHHS stated.
You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today’s numbers are the highest number of new positive cases reported on record, breaking the record set yesterday. Remember, we are doing more testing and so that must be factored in. Of more concern is the increase we’ve seen over the last three days in hospital census for COVID-19 and sustained high ER visits for COVID-19 like symptoms. Currently, the North Texas 19 county area has the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients on record at 724 and likewise, Dallas County has its highest number on record at 373. As we said several weeks ago, these are the numbers we’re looking at to most accurately predict a second surge and doctors are looking at these numbers closely. It’s more important than even that you avoid large crowds, maintain six foot distancing, wear a cloth face covering when on public transportation, around people in businesses or at other gatherings, and use good hygiene. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to #StayHomeSaveLives.
I will again remind protesters that confidential testing is available at any of our walk-up or drive-thru testing sites. Our two day protester specific walk-up up event at the American Airlines Center successfully tested hundreds of people but is closing at 5pm today; however, testing is available every day at the drive-thrus at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House or the walk-up sites at Red Bird Mall and Inspired Vision Compassion Center,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
