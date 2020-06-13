As of 11 a.m. June 13, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 345 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 13,930, including 283 deaths.
The additional 3 deaths being reported today include:
A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired at an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Seagoville. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of the 283 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. While Dallas County’s average number of COVID-19 cases in a hospital or acute care setting had been between 300-350 for a number of weeks, as reported Dallas County remains at or over 370 for a third day in a row according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. Additionally, the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County for a 24 hour period ending Friday, June 12th, is at 489, representing around 24 percent of all visits.
You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today marks another record for the number of positive COVID-19 cases, but remember, we are doing more testing and that will weigh in to the increase in numbers. Of greater concern is the number of hospitalizations. We are at the highest point of COVID-19 hospitalizations that we’ve ever seen in our state, region, and in Dallas County. Think of hospitalizations as the tip of the iceberg. There is much more ice under the water out of the hospital and that portion of the iceberg is growing as more and more people get infected from one another. All this tells us that it’s so important that we focus on our health. There are other important things to focus on but we cannot take our focus off our health. Avoid large crowds, wear a face covering when you are not exercising and around people outside your home, maintain six foot distancing at all times from people outside the home, and use good hygiene. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do this is to #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.