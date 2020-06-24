As of 11 a.m. June 24, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 391 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 18,135, including 328 deaths.
The additional 4 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1, almost half have been in this age group. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60 percent of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 increased to 23.2 percent at area hospitals in week 24. Of the 328 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Dallas County has seen a significant increase of patients, up 72 individuals over a 24-hour period, to 542 total cases in a hospital or acute care setting. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County for a 24-hour period ending Tuesday, June 23, was 685, representing over 28 percent of all visits according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.
These numbers reflect an ongoing increase and impact on our acute care facilities. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today’s number of hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases continues a disturbing trend of a surge of a second wave increase of COVID-19. We need the Governor to either implement statewide the rules that we, along with business and health, came up with early on when urban counties were in charge of the state’s response that did a good job of curbing the spread, or go back to allowing the flexibility to counties to do that. Because of all of the mixed messaging and confusion over the last six weeks, it would be best if there was a statewide plan on issues such as masking, workplace separation, workplace safety and limiting the number of people in facilities and at gatherings.
It’s unclear how the State will move forward but you, as individuals and leaders in your families and businesses, don’t need to wait. Avoid any unnecessary crowds. Stop going to places where masks cannot be or are not being worn 100% of the time. For services where it’s not possible for people outside your family to be masked at all times, please find ways to obtain those services outside of a group setting. Please use good hand hygiene, carry hand sanitizer with you at all times, and maintain six foot or more distancing at all times. Remember, it’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to #StayHomeSaveLives and #WearAMask,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
