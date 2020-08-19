As of 1 p.m. Aug. 19, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 399 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 66,464, including 843 confirmed deaths. The total probable case count in Dallas is 2,530, including 8 probable deaths from COVID-19. Of the 399 new cases we are reporting today, 44 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting system. Please see a provisional breakdown below of these newly reported cases by date of collection:
Month
# of positive patients
April
16
May
26
June
2
The additional 5 deaths being reported today include the following 4 confirmed and 1 probable deaths:
- A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
From Aug. 6-14, 227 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were reported to have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19. Over 3,549 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 66 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.
Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 32 was 398.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has been declining but remains high, with about 14% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 32. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 26% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Local health officials continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 428 people in acute care for the period ending Tuesday, August 18. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 480 in the 24 hour period ending Tuesday, August 18, which represents around 22 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today we have 399 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, 44 of which are very old cases from April, May and June that were lost in the State’s system. We are also reporting five deaths (one probable), ranging in ages from a person in their 40’s up to people in their 80’s. The overall trend is a gradual decline, and if we maintain our community resolve to wear masks, maintain six-foot distancing, use good hand hygiene, and forgo unnecessary trips and any activities around people who are not wearing a mask one hundred percent of the time, we will continue to see the numbers improve, less people get sick, more businesses stay open, more activities become permissible and our kids getting back to school sooner rather than later,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.