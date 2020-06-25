As of 11 a.m. June 25, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 403 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 18,538, including 334 deaths.
The additional 6 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1, more than half have been in this age group. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
Over 31 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff have been reported from 18 separate childcare facilities in Dallas County since June 1, with additional reports of associated illnesses in family members of affected children. Increasing outbreaks of cases are continuing to be reported from multiple large social gatherings since the beginning of June.
The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60 percent of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 increased to 23.2 percent at area hospitals in week 24. Of the 334 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Dallas County has seen another increase in patients over a 24-hour period to 556 total cases in a hospital or acute care setting. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County for a 24-hour period ending Wednesday, June 24, was 701, representing nearly 30 percent of all visits according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.
These numbers reflect an ongoing increase and impact on our acute care facilities. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today’s numbers continue the trend of increasing hospitalizations and new COVID-19 positive cases. Additionally, we are beginning to see more spread amongst children in daycare and young people who attend bars or work in the service industries. Today the Governor stopped elective surgeries in hospitals in Dallas County and this will increase hospital capacity, as less people will need beds to recuperate from elective surgery. This move was necessary due to the wave of new COVID-19 cases we are seeing that are beginning to fill up the hospitals.
Additionally, I am encouraging our surrounding counties to institute a requirement on businesses to ensure the wearing of face masks and am calling on the Governor to make the face mask ordinance statewide. I’m also calling on the Governor to make the recommendations in the Open Texas documents into requirements, if not statewide, then at least for the counties and regions like DFW and the Harris County metro area.
In May, when the Governor took over the COVID-19 response from the local leaders, he restricted our ability to either keep the ordinances in place that we had or work with business and healthcare to create new ones. At this point with the speed of the spread, it would be most beneficial if the Governor would act on a regional or statewide basis to quickly follow the advice of the top doctors on infectious disease, epidemiology, and public health in Harris, Dallas, Bexar and Travis Counties. Barring that, restoring the traditional powers of local leaders to deal with emergencies would allow us more tools to try to reverse this disturbing trend.
I strongly recommend that you do not go to places where 100 percent masking cannot be accomplished. Places like bars, that are not necessities but are desires and where masking cannot occur 100 percent of the time, should be avoided. Avoid unnecessary crowds, maintain six foot distancing, wear a mask when outside your home and around others, and use good hand hygiene. The best way to reverse the trend and #FlattenTheCurve is to #WearAMask and #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
