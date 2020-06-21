As of 11 a.m. June 21, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 408 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 16,845, including 314 deaths.
The additional death being reported today is a woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1, almost half have been in this age group.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60 percent of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of the 314 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Friday
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Due to weekend reporting, new data will be available on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today’s numbers are once again over 400 and are strong evidence as to why we need to all make good personal responsibility decisions. I had the chance to go into a grocery store today and saw every person in the store wearing a mask. These are the sort of strong personal responsibility decisions we need to curb the spread of COVID-19 now that we are seeing a second wave. Please avoid crowds, maintain six foot distancing, wear a face covering when around people outside of those in your home, use good hand hygiene, and when you don’t have access to soap and water, always have hand sanitizer. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve. The best way to do that is to #StayHomeSavesLive and #WearAMask, and everyone have a very happy Father’s Day,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.