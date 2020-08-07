As of 11 a.m. August 7, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 422 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 53,291, including 746 confirmed deaths. An additional 167 probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday, bringing the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,029, including 5 probable deaths from COVID-19.
The additional 10 confirmed deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
Over 2,514 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 61 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with about 15.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 30. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. Friday’s report is attached.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Local health officials continue to see elevated numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 630 people in acute care for the period ending Thursday, August 6. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 459 in the 24 hour period ending Thursday, August 6, which represents around 21 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“We continue to see benefits from wearing masks. Unfortunately, today we had 10 confirmed deaths which is a somber reminder of the seriousness of COVID-19 and the need for us to continue to wear masks, maintain six foot distance, use frequent hand washing, avoid unnecessary trips outside the home, and avoid completely going to areas where masks cannot be worn one hundred percent of the time. If we continue to stay on the course that we’re on with masking and good decision making, I believe we can continue to see a decline that will get less people sick, keep more businesses open and get our kids back to school and activities sooner rather than later,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
