As of 11 a.m. June 23, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 445 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 17,744, including 324 deaths.
The additional 7 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- An man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- An man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1, almost half have been in this age group. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60 percent of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 increased to 23.2 percent at area hospitals in week 24. Of the 324 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. Tuesday’s summary is attached.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Dallas County has seen an increase to 470 cases in a hospital or acute care setting, reflecting an ongoing rise. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County for a 24-hour period ending Monday, June 22, was 479, representing over 26 percent of all visits according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.
You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today’s numbers continue all-time highs. In the region, we are above 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time, and in Dallas County, we are experiencing our highest COVID-19 hospitalizations thus far. Additionally, our number of new cases at 445, is 225 cases higher than it was on June 1. We are seeing a second wave of COVID-19 cases and I was hopeful that the State would see fit to make some of the recommendations in the Open Texas document requirements. Although, the only requirement is the masking requirement passed by Dallas County and other counties, you should follow the advice of the CDC and the local health doctors as if they were state requirements. This is the best way to protect yourself and others from this wave of COVID-19 that we are seeing.
Avoid unnecessary crowds. This particularly means avoid going to places where face masks are not able to be used 100% of the time during this surge. Ensure that your child’s daycare and your other activities are masking. Masking is now believed by doctors to be the most effective way to control the spread. Use good hand hygiene and when you don’t have soap and water, always have hand sanitizer with you. Ask yourself: is this trip into a crowd a necessity or a desire? Make shopping lists so that you go to the store as little as possible. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to #StayHomeSaveLives and #WearAMask. Our essential workers and healthcare heroes are counting on you to make good, strong personal responsibility choices as essential workers face increased risk and our healthcare heroes are facing a tremendous increase in the number of people they are seeing in the hospitals. Thank you all for the leadership and smart decisions you have shown. North Texas, together we can do this,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
