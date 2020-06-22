Dallas County reports ­­454 ­­­­­­additional COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

As of 11 a.m. June 22, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 454 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 17,299, including 317 deaths.
The additional 3 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 30s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1, almost half have been in this age group.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60 percent of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of the 317 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Due to weekend reporting, new data will be available on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today we’ve seen the largest number of new COVID-19 cases ever reported in Dallas County, a 10 percent jump from our past highest day. Some of this could be because of increased testing. We know that we’re seeing many more cases out in the community based on the fact that our hospitalizations have jumped a whopping 54 percent since June 1. As I’ve said before, think of hospitalizations like the tip of the iceberg you see above the water and know that for that tip to grow by 54 percent since the beginning of this month, the iceberg below it must have grown exponentially.
I’m very pleased by the compliance with our masking policy which won’t officially go into effect until Wednesday. When traveling to stores, my staff reported and I experienced, that everyone in the places that we went, were already wearing their masks. Face coverings are the single best way to control the spread of the virus based on new scientific evidence from studies that were performed after the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic. Although the law only requires face coverings for people that are 10 or older, the CDC recommends masking every person over the age of two. I strongly recommend that your children between the ages of two and ten wear a mask as well as when within six feet of people outside your home. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do this is to #StayHomeSaveLives and #WearAMask,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.