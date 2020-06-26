As of 11 a.m. June 26, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 496 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 19,034, including 344 deaths.
The additional 10 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized.
- A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Duncanville. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1, more than half have been in this age group. Over 31 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff have been reported from 18 separate childcare facilities in Dallas County since June 1, with additional reports of associated illnesses in family members of affected children. Increasing outbreaks of cases are continuing to be reported from multiple large social gatherings since the beginning of June.
Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 increased to 26.9 percent at area hospitals in week 25.
The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60 percent of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 344 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. Friday’s summary report is attached.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. We continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 inpatients in Dallas County hospitals with 534 COVID-19 patients in hospitals for the period ending Thursday, June 25. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County continues to be high with 627 emergency room visits in the 24-hour period ending Thursday, June 25, which represents over 28 percent of all emergency department visits in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. These numbers reflect an ongoing increase and impact on our acute care facilities. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today we’ve seen our highest number of COVID-19 cases thus far at 496 cases. We’re also announcing 10 more deaths bringing the total up to 344 deaths. I’m pleased that the Governor agreed with local leaders and healthcare leaders to close bars and issue some common sense requirements at the state level to curb crowd size and help slow the progression. In order to have our best chance to slow the second wave, much more is needed at the state level, including the restoration of the powers of local leaders that were taken on May 1.
Each of us has an important role to play. Wear your mask whenever outside your home and whenever within six feet of people outside your home. Avoid crowds and go only to places where masks can be worn 100 percent of the time. If the establishment you’re going to is a place where it is not possible to wear the mask 100 percent of the time, such as a restaurant, choose the take-out option during this time of increasing spread. Wash your hands frequently, take hand sanitizer for those times when you don’t have access to soap and water, and keep at least a six foot distance from people when out exercising.
It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and we are seeing higher and higher numbers of both hospitalizations for COVID-19 and new cases for COVID-19, and without everyone’s help, we cannot win this battle. All of us must make good smart decisions, which includes exercising self-care, not panicking but taking this very seriously, and keeping your and your family’s health at the top of your mind. I need you to show grace to one another, show grace to yourself, practice good self-care and stay in the fight because this is an increasingly urgent situation that will require good, smart decision making from us all.
Finally, I know we can do this. This country and this community has been through a lot together and if we stick together, showing grace towards one another by wearing our masks and making good decisions for ourselves, our families and our employees, we will get through this and will keep our economy moving and our residents safe. But, it takes all of us, particularly as we look at coming into a major holiday weekend in eight days,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
