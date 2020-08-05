As of 11 a.m. August 5, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 508 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 52,639, including 726 confirmed deaths.
The additional 4 confirmed deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
Over 2,340 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st. During this timeframe, 61 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with about 19% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 30. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities. A total of 1,678 probable cases have been reported to date in Dallas County residents, including 3 probable deaths from COVID-19. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Local health officials continue to see elevated numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 682 people in acute care for the period ending Tuesday, August 4. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 557 in the 24 hour period ending Tuesday, August 4, which represents around 22 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today’s four deaths include an otherwise healthy man in his 40’s who succumbed to COVID-19. This is a somber reminder that although COVID-19 statistically has a worse course on high-risk individuals, it can cause serious damage and even death to otherwise healthy individuals. We must all continue to wear our mask when outside the home and around other people. Please take your mask with you whenever you leave your home and have a mask available in your car and on your person. Times when you think you will not run into another person could turn out to be an interface with another person, and if all parties are masked, then it’s unlikely that there will be spread of COVID-19. Masks are not a substitute for at least six foot distancing and so distancing is still important, as is hand washing. Also, avoid unnecessary trips and any place where masks cannot be worn by all people one hundred percent of the time. This is necessary to continue to control the spread. If we all work together, more businesses will stay open, less people will get sick, our economy will improve and our kids can back to school sooner. It’s up to all of us to move from our selfish desires to sacrifice for the community good,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
