As of 11 a.m. July 30, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 537 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 49,269, including 664 confirmed deaths.
The additional 6 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
Over 1,800 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st. During this timeframe, 38 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19, including 4 admitted to intensive care units. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with about 22% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 29. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 664 confirmed deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Local health experts continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 658 people in acute care for the period ending Wednesday, July 29. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 609 in the 24 hour period ending Wednesday, July 29, which represents around 26 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. While these numbers have dropped slightly from all-time highs, they remain elevated.
“Today our number of new cases continued on a positive trend and our number of COVID-19 hospitalizations went up slightly. We announced the death of another six Dallas County residents to this disease. I’d like to remind everyone of the importance of six foot distancing, mask wearing outside the home and limiting trips outside the home to work and absolute necessities. It’s up to all of us to get the numbers down so less people become infected, our economy gets stronger, and our kids can return to school.
If just a few of us loosen our resolve and give in to our selfish desires to do things not recommended by the doctors, we will find ourselves in a much worse position than we have been in before. There is still rampant community spread and continued vigilance on all of our part will be necessary to bring it under control. I’m proud of the response of ordinary North Texans as they continue to make good choices to protect their families and their community and honor the service of our essential workers by wearing their masks when going into businesses. I’d like to remind everyone that while doctors do not recommend in-person dining, I am requesting that those who are able to, order take-out and delivery from your favorite neighborhood restaurants. They and their employees need your help. If we want our restaurants to survive the COVID-19 economic downturn, then we need to frequent them for take-out and delivery,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
