As of 11 a.m. July 1, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 544 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 21,882, including 380 deaths.
The additional 7 deaths being reported today include:
- A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Seagoville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1st, more than half have been in this age group. Over 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff have been reported from 26 separate daycares in Dallas County since June 1st, including one staff member requiring ICU hospitalization. Increasing reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June, including house parties. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 increased to 26.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 25. The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 380 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Dallas County continues to see high numbers of COVID-19 inpatients in Dallas County hospitals with 532 COVID-19 patients in acute care for the period ending Tuesday, June 30. These numbers appear to be substantially lower due to an issue related to reporting and unfortunately, will likely increase once the number of reporting facilities returns to normal. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County continues to be high with 691 emergency room visits in the 24 hour period ending Tuesday, June 30, which represents 34 percent of all emergency department visits in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. These numbers not only reflect the impact on our health care facilities, but the danger this virus poses to individuals as increasing numbers of people are ending up in the hospital in need of care. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today’s seven deaths include a woman in her 20’s and a man in his 50’s with no underlying health conditions, a somber reminder of the dangerous nature of COVID-19 on everyone. Many people are making plans for the 4th of July weekend. We cannot afford another deviation from making good decisions like we saw during Easter/Passover and Memorial Day given the surge in cases we are now seeing.
It was nearly two months from the time I declared a state of emergency and instituted ‘Safer at Home,’ until the daily case numbers began to go down. It was over five weeks from the time the Governor stopped ‘Safer at Home,’ removed requirements, and began opening many more businesses before we began to see a large surge in cases. The only time we’ve seen huge change happen in less than a month has been the increase in the number of cases we saw two weeks after Easter/Passover and two weeks after Memorial Day. That must not happen for this weekend. If it does, our hospitals are at risk of being overrun later, many more people will get sick and die, and our economy will be set back for months.
Please celebrate the 4th of July with your families and only be around people that you are in close contact with daily. When you are around people other than your family, please wear a mask and keep six foot distance at all times. It’s going to be up to all of us to have a safer 4th of July weekend than we achieved together as a community for Easter/Passover and Memorial Day. Lives depend on it.
I need you, your family needs you, and your community needs you to make strong choices. If you lead a family, please ensure that everyone in your family practices a safe 4th of July by being around only those people you are in close contact with daily and wearing a mask and maintaining six foot distancing. Our Public Health Authority emphasizes that indoor gatherings should be limited to no more than 10 persons, and it is strongly encouraged that these groups be limited to close household members. At all times, please ensure everyone wears a mask and keeps six foot distancing. It’s up to all of us #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to #StayHomeStaySafe and #WearAMask,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/
