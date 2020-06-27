As of 11 a.m. June 27, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 561 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 7 deaths, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 19,595, including 351 deaths.
The additional 7 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Seagoville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Dallas County continues to see record high numbers of COVID-19 inpatients in Dallas County hospitals with 571 COVID-19 patients in hospitals for the period ending Friday, June 26. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County continues to be high with 694 emergency room visits in the 24-hour period ending Friday, June 25, which represents 29 percent of all emergency department visits in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. These numbers reflect an ongoing increase and impact on our acute care facilities. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today marks the highest amount of new cases that we have seen at 561 and ends our highest weekly average of new cases at 451 up from last week’s average of 358. We have 38 deaths this week. More importantly, we are at a record high for COVID-19 positives having doubled the amount of Dallas County residents in the hospital with COVID-19 during the month of June.
I am calling on the Governor to enact a statewide or at least regional masking law, reinstitute ‘Safer at Home’ for a period of 30 days, and close certain indoor businesses where masks cannot be worn 100 percent of the time. Further, in-restaurant dining should be discouraged. If you must eat at a restaurant, please eat on the patio, but health professionals recommend take out or delivery services during this time of the surge.
It is imperative that we all wear our masks outside of our homes and around other people. It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve and the best way to do that is to #wearamask and #stayhomesavelives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.