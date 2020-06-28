As of 11 a.m. June 28, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 570 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and one death bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 20,165, including 352 deaths.
The additional death being reported today is of a man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1, more than half have been in this age group.
Increasing reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June, including house parties.
Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 increased to 26.9 percent of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 25.
The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60 percent of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 352 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Due to weekend reporting, new data will be available on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today is the first day of a new week and we start with a new record of 570 COVID-19 positive cases. The more important number is hospitalizations, which has doubled this month and is the best indicator of the wide community spread we are experiencing. Attached is a letter that I sent to the Governor with recommendations from our most knowledgeable local health experts asking him to take action to control the spread here. Please do not wait for these actions to take place. Read the letter and act as if they have taken place in conducting your own affairs. Do not go to the type of establishments that our public health doctors are saying are unsafe. Stay at home except for essential business trips and wear a mask when outside the home and around other people,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
