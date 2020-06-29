As of 11 a.m. June 29, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 572 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 20,737, including 353 deaths. The additional death being reported today is of a man in his 40s who was a resident of Irving. He had not been critically ill nor was he admitted to an area hospital, but he did have underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1, more than half have been in this age group. Increasing reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June, including house parties. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 increased to 26.9 percent of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 25.
The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60 percent of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of the 353 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Due to weekend reporting, new data will be available on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today we have our highest number of reported cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, and this weekend for the first time, our weekend reporting numbers went up. Normally our weekend reporting numbers go way down as some hospitals don’t report. Our numbers went from 571 to 611 COVID-19 cases in the hospital for Dallas County. Hopefully, this is because the hospitals have made it a point to increase accuracy of weekend reporting, but either way the numbers are of great concern. Everyone should wear a mask 100 percent of the time when you’re around people outside your home. Avoid unnecessary trips. Ask yourself if the trip is a desire or a necessity. Make lists when going to the grocery store so that you go shopping as little as possible and avoid in person activities such as dining and indoor exercise where you or others are not wearing a mask 100 percent of the time. We are seeing significant growth throughout Texas and here in North Texas in the number of COVID-19 cases, and if this trend does not reverse, it will have a very serious and negative impact on public health and our economy. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve #WearAMask #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: www.dallascounty.org/covid-19.
