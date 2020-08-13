As of 11 a.m. Aug. 13, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 641 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 56,428, including 807 confirmed deaths. An additional 109 probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday, bringing the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,469, including 7 probable deaths from COVID-19.
The additional 13 deaths being reported today are the following:
- A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
Over 2,833 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 65 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with about 15.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 30. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 27% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Local health officials continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with an increase to 535 people in acute care for the period ending Wednesday, August 12. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 607 in the 24 hour period ending Wednesday, August 12, which represents around 26 percent of all emergency department visits in the county and an increase of more than a 100 visits over the previous day according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“The 641 new COVID-19 positive cases represents an increase from yesterday’s much lower total, but we are still seeing a steady decline in new daily cases from our record highs in early to mid-July. We are also reporting 13 deaths, including a man in his 30’s with underlying health conditions. While we have seen some benefit of your commitment to wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, the virus remains a serious threat in our county.
Every sacrifice you are making right now is for the greater good. You are continuing to draw on the remarkable strength that surfaced months ago when COVID-19 first came to our county. By remaining committed to doing the things that we know are working, we will come out of this stronger. Use caution when leaving your home and check the doctor recommendations when considering activities for you or anyone in your household. The list is available at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.