As of 11 a.m. July 23, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 648 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 44,087, including 579 deaths.
The additional 12 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been hospitalized.
- A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
Over 1,200 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 during the first three weeks of July, including 29 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during that timeframe. There have been 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff reported from 65 separate daycares in Dallas County since June 1st, including 3 staff members requiring hospitalization.
Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 26.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 28.Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 579 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Due to reporting changes implemented by Health and Human Services and the Texas Department of State Health Services, DCHHS been advised that detailed bed census information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council will be unavailable for the next few days.
“Today is our third day below 1,000 cases. It’s still a little too early to call this a trend but I’m encouraged by the lowering of the number of new cases. We announced the deaths of 12 more residents today including a man in his 30s and several people in their 60’s, some of whom did not have underlying health conditions.
We continue to see businesses operate where masks are not possible 100 percent of the time and, pursuant to the recommendations of our public health experts, ask the Governor to close these businesses. In the time of COVID-19, there is no reason for traditional bars to be closed but topless bars and cigar bars to remain open. The doctors and I strongly recommend that you avoid participating in activities where masks cannot be worn 100 percent of the time by everyone there, such as in-restaurant dining, youth sports, community pools, high-intensity workout classes, gyms, cigar bars, day camps, arcades, movie theaters, bowling alleys, amusement parks, concert venues, sporting arenas, group weddings or other large events or any other venue where there are high-touch surfaces and masks cannot be worn at all times.
It’s imperative that we all wear our mask when we’re outside the home and around other people and that we avoid unnecessary trips. Make shopping lists so that you only go shopping one time and delay shopping and other trips that can be done after the case numbers are lower. We can get through this North Texas if we all make good choices. Download the doctors’ color-coded cheat sheet at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org for specific information about activities and always take your mask when leaving your home,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
