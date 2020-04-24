As of 11 a.m. April 24, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 71 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,834, including 77 deaths.
The five additional deaths reported today include:
A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Garland and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
A woman in her 80s who was resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been hospitalized in an area hospital.
Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 77 total deaths reported to date, about 40 percent have been associated with long-term care facilities.
Today’s summary is attached. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
“Of the five deaths today, four were nursing home residents. Our new Parkland Mobile Testing unit performed 152 tests in one nursing home yesterday and is back out today. We must do all we can to protect our most vulnerable and push more testing into high uninsured neighborhoods where underlying health conditions are more prevalent,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: www.dallascounty.org/covid-19.
