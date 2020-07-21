As of 11 a.m. July 21, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 734 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 43,026, including 537 deaths.
The additional 11 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
Over 1,200 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 during the first three weeks of July, including 29 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during that timeframe. There have been 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff reported from 65 separate daycares in Dallas County since June 1st, including 3 staff members requiring hospitalization.
Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 26.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 28.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of the 537 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. Tuesday’s summary is attached.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Health authorities continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 793 people in acute care for the period ending Monday, July 20. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 622 in the 24 hour period ending Monday, July 20, which represents 34 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“I’m pleased to report that after a plateau in hospitalizations and new cases for the last six days, we are below 1,000 for the first time in 18 days with 734 cases today. One day does not make a trend but this is an encouraging data point. Wearing your mask and avoiding unnecessary trips and exposure to people outside your home is working Dallas County and North Texas. Please keep doing it. We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Your role is to make smart decisions.
Always wear a mask when around other people outside your home, avoid trips outside the home that are not absolute necessities, and download the doctors’ recommendations for which activities are safe and unsafe at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org. Their recommendations are in a color-coded chart that takes into account the amount of community spread, your health conditions and the conditions of those you care for. Use this as your cheat sheet to make good choices. Together we can do this North Texas if we put aside our selfish desires and focus on sacrifice for better public health and a stronger economy,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
