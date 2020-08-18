As of 11 a.m. Aug. 18, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 787 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 66,065, including 839 confirmed deaths. The total probable case count in Dallas is 2,526, including 7 probable deaths from COVID-19.
The additional 10 deaths being reported today are the following:
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
From Aug. 6 to 14, 227 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were reported to have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19. Over 3,549 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 66 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.
Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has been declining but remains high, with about 14% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 32. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 26% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. Tuesday’s report is attached.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Local health officials continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 481 people in acute care for the period ending Monday, August 17. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 411 in the 24 hour period ending Monday, August 17, which represents around 22 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
Additionally, Figure 1 below from the August 18, 2020 Dallas County Health and Human Services 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary (attached) shows the confirmed COVID-19 positive cases by date of test collection. This chart includes all delayed results that were received by DCHHS as of 8 pm yesterday.
“Today we have 237 new COVID-19 positive cases to be reported of people who were tested in August. The State also gave us 550 cases of people whose tests were lost from July and June. We provided a similar breakdown for Sunday and have requested but not received one for yesterday’s numbers. Keep in mind that it’s also possible that some of the cases from August were from early August and lost briefly in the State’s electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system as well.
The most accurate numbers for trends come out each Tuesday and Friday in the Dallas County Health and Human Services 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary report which is attached. With the uncertainty around when the State’s ELR system will be fixed, we should pay particularly close attention to this COVID-19 Summary report. Figure 1 of the report shows a significant decline in the number of positive COVID-19 cases by date of test collection and includes all the backlogged cases reported through 8pm last night to DCHHS.
It is quite understandable at this point that people would have concerns about computer programs, coding errors, contractors who did not mail things timely and other human errors around testing and reporting; however, the underlying science and the medical recommendations to you and the public are sound, and when employed, are effective around the globe. For instance, in jurisdictions with a masking requirement, you’ve seen a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases and the trajectory of infection. Study after study shows that six-foot social distancing, frequent hand washing, avoiding unnecessary trips and crowds, and staying away from unmasked people outside your family are proven measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.
There’s a lot of uncertainty out there but one thing that is not in doubt is that we will get through this together, and the best way for us to do that is to listen to the doctors who have trained their entire adult lives for this moment. If we all make our best decisions individually, for our family, and for our businesses, we will have less North Texans get sick, more businesses stay open, and our children back to school sooner rather than later,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.