As of 11 a.m. today, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 80 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,763, including 72 deaths.
The seven additional deaths reported today include:
A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been found deceased at home.
A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Richardson and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been hospitalized in an area hospital.
A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been hospitalized in an area hospital.
A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 72 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays
“We mourn the death of seven more residents from COVID19. This is a somber reminder of the ruthlessness of this pandemic. I am encouraged by the number of new cases, which is once again lower than the average daily number for last week. That’s been the pattern for every day this week. We are benefiting from #SaferAtHome and we all need to keep making good personal responsibility choices. #IfYouRushItYouRuinIt and we shouldn’t waste the sacrifices you and the community have made to get us to this point,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: www.dallascounty.org/covid-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.