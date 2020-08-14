As of 11 a.m. Aug. 14, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 885 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 57,313, including 816 confirmed deaths. An additional 36 probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday, bringing the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,505, including 7 probable deaths from COVID-19.
The additional 9 deaths being reported today are the following:
- A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
Over 2,925 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 66 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has been declining but remains high, with about 13.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 32. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 27% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. Friday’s report is attached.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Local health officials continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 525 people in acute care for the period ending Thursday, August 13. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 498 in the 24 hour period ending Thursday, August 13, which represents around 21 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Teams are working very hard to prepare for getting you the information you need to make a good decision on school. It is our intention for the committees to report out their recommendations by the middle of next week. We do not know at this point what the recommendations will be as to either the timing of return or the protocols for return, but know that it has the full attention of everyone and is the top priority for us at the moment.
It’s imperative that we continue with masking and that we are one hundred percent effective with masking. Check your mask to see if it’s ill-fitting. If it is, modify it so that it covers you mouth and nose securely. New studies have indicated that the most effective masks are the inexpensive paper surgical masks that are readily available. The second most effective are the cloth masks. Unfortunately, bandanas do little good and neck gaiters may do more harm than good. This style is popular with children, so as we return to school, we need to get the word out as to which masks are most effective.
Remember wearing a mask is not a substitute for six foot distancing. It’s wearing a mask one hundred percent of the time when around others outside your home, maintaining six foot distancing, and performing good hand washing. It’s also avoiding unnecessary outings and any activity where a mask cannot be worn by everyone outside of your home one hundred percent of the time. We’re seeing some good trends due to masking. The trends would get even better if more people would be one hundred percent compliant. Remember, my mask protects you and your mask protects me, so when you choose not to mask in a crowd, you’re choosing to put your convenience over the safety of others,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.