As of 11 a.m. June 30, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 601 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 21,338, including 373 deaths.
The additional 20 deaths being reported today include:
- A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Seagoville. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1, more than half have been in this age group. Increasing reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June, including house parties. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 increased to 26.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 25. The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 373 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Dallas County continues to see record high numbers of COVID-19 inpatients in Dallas County hospitals with 619 COVID-19 patients in acute care for the period ending Monday, June 29. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County continues to be high with 634 emergency room visits in the 24 hour period ending Monday, June 29, which represents 32 percent of all emergency department visits in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. These numbers not only reflect the impact on our health care facilities, but the danger this virus poses to individuals as increasing numbers of people are ending up in the hospital in need of care. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today we’ve surpassed 600 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time, having surpassed 300 cases only 20 days ago. Additionally, this is our deadliest day thus far in the outbreak. Twenty residents are being reported as COVID-19 casualties today, exceeding our previous high of 16 deaths. Finally, our hospitalization numbers continue to increase. Local COVID-19 hospitalizations yesterday were at an all-time high of 619 compared to 296 30 days ago. And regionally, yesterday was an all-time high of 1340 compared to 615 30 days ago.
The time for decisive action was several weeks ago but we must move immediately to a statewide masking order. Goldman Sachs estimates that a national masking order would save the economy a trillion dollars. When you divide that by the population of Texas, we can save $87 billion dollars to our economy, and countless lives by all wearing a mask. We need this to be a statewide requirement and I am again calling on Governor Abbott to make masks the law throughout Texas.
Similarly, the doctors are strongly recommending that indoor crowds be kept to 10 or less people and that we close bowling alleys, arcades, concerts, movie theaters, gyms (to include yoga and spin studios, etc.), group youth sports, public pools, day camps, and other social venues or activities that do not allow strict physical distancing or masks to be worn 100 percent of the time. Under the doctors’ recommendations, take-out, delivery, and patio dining with strict distancing would still be allowed but they are requesting indoor restaurant dining to be suspended for the time being. These are small prices to pay to save lives and keep our economy going.
Lives depend on swift action, not only from our state leaders, but from all of you in making good, strong decisions. Please wear a mask whenever you are around others outside your home, avoid unnecessary trips because we know that #StayHomeSavesLives, maintain six foot distancing, and use good hygiene at all times. The 4th of July is quickly approaching, and with it, an opportunity for us to let our guard down again and exacerbate what is already a quickly worsening problem. We can’t let that happen. Together we can defeat COVID-19, but it takes all of us working together and protecting one another as we protect ourselves,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
