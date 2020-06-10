As of 11 a.m. June 10, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 300 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 12,945, including 274 deaths.
The additional 3 deaths being reported today include:
- A woman in her 40s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. She expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of the 274 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. According to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council, we have seen an increase in the number of patients in the daily hospital census for numbers reported on June 9th. While the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County for a 24 hour period ending Tuesday, June 9th, dropped to 19 percent, that still represents 443 visits. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today we saw our highest case count thus far, reaching 300 for the first time with new cases. Remember however, that we have more testing capacity and the numbers to look at are hospitalizations and ICU admissions for COVID-19, ER visits for COVID-19 symptoms as well as deaths. Unfortunately, yesterday we saw an increase of 80 more hospitalizations across the DFW Metroplex than the day before and today that increase continued with 20 more hospitalizations. In Dallas County, we’ve gone from 321 hospitalizations for COVID-19 two days ago to 372 hospitalizations today. These numbers are concerning to the Public Health Committee and we’ll continue to watch them closely. Your role is to avoid crowds, keep a six foot distance from people outside your family, wear a cloth face covering when on public transportation and at businesses and use good hygiene. It’s up to all of us to make our best decisions to #FlattenTheCurve and you can get your best information from the color-coded chart prepared by health experts at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org.
We’ll have free, no questions asked, testing today at the American Airlines Center for protesters who have been engaged in a mass gathering five days ago or longer from 2-5pm and we’ll do that again tomorrow as well. I’m proud of our peaceful protesters and the role that they’re playing in building a more perfect union in radically transforming policing in America. The Public Health Committee is encouraging you to please maintain six foot distancing at the protests, wear your mask, use your hand sanitizer, and get tested to know your status to protect yourself, your family, other protesters and the broader community,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
