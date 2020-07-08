As of 11 a.m. July 8, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,029 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 29,160, including 426 deaths.
The additional 16 deaths being reported today include:
- A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Coppell. She expired in area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
An increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age, such that of all cases reported after June 1st, half have been in this age group. Increasing reports of cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June, including house parties. Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 increased to 32% among symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals in week 26. The age-adjusted rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in non-hospitalized patients have been highest among Hispanics (667.4 per 100,000), Asians (187.4 per 100,000) and Blacks (136.4 per 100,000). These rates have been higher than Whites (43.8 per 100,000). Over 60% of overall COVID-19 cases to date have been Hispanic. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 426 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Dallas County continues to see record high numbers of COVID-19 inpatients in Dallas County with 771 COVID-19 patients in acute care for the period ending Tuesday, July 7. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County increased by almost 200 to 786 emergency room visits in the 24 hour period ending Tuesday, July 7, which represents almost 35 percent of all emergency department visits in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. These numbers continue to put tremendous strain on our health care facilities and providers. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today for the sixth day in a row we are over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County and unfortunately, we’re reporting 16 deaths, including a woman in her 20’s and a man in his 40’s without underlying high-risk health conditions. This is an extremely critical time in our battle against COVID-19. We expect to see more cases in the coming days and how high this surge goes is dependent on each of us doing our part.
In the government, it means following the advice of both the medical experts who are tasked with treating COVID-19 patients in our hospitals and the public health authorities in the counties most affected by the COVID-19 surge. For individuals, whether leaders at home or leaders in the workplace, it means following the best advice: always wearing a mask when outside the home and around other people, and downloading, printing and using daily the color-coded chart that can be found at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org when making our decisions. That chart includes every activity that is now permitted in Texas and whether or not doctors advise that it be done at this time in North Texas. It includes factoring in for age and underlying conditions and whether you live in a home or are a caretaker for a person with an underlying condition. It is the best resource to answer questions about what you should do and how you should do it. This information is updated regularly and there are new updates that should be out later today or tomorrow. Check the website regularly and please stay safe.
If we all move from selfishness to sacrifice we can get through this together. Our community is doing a great job in wearing a mask and showing grace and kindness to one another. We’ve got to step it up even more to keep our economy moving and keep as many people as healthy as possible,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
