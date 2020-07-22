As of 11 a.m. July 21, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 413 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 43,439, including 567 deaths.
The additional 30 deaths being reported today include:
- A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.
- A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in hospice care.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.
- A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility.
Over 1,200 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 during the first three weeks of July, including 29 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during that timeframe. There have been 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff reported from 65 separate daycares in Dallas County since June 1st, including 3 staff members requiring hospitalization.
Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 26.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 28. Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of the 567 total deaths reported to date, about a third have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Health authorities continue to see record high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 831 people in acute care for the period ending Tuesday, July 21. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 678 in the 24 hour period ending Tuesday, July 21, which represents around 29 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. These 831 patients match our previous high number of patients in acute care, these sustained high and increasing numbers show the tremendous impact and harm COVID-19 has on our community. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.
“Today we see a record for deaths reported in one day but also a very good number on the number of positive cases reported. It’s too early to say if this is the beginning of a trend or some anomaly but we were expecting good results from mask compliance after most persons visiting businesses and around others outside their home have been wearing their mask. The wearing of masks is the single most effective tool to prevent the spread of coronavirus when people congregate outside their homes and increase the risk of spread.
You should continue to avoid any business where 100 percent mask wearing is not enforced or possible such as in-restaurant dining, youth sports, community pools, high-intensity workout classes, gyms, cigar bars, day camps, arcades, movie theaters, bowling alleys, amusement parks, concert venues, sporting arenas, group weddings or other large events or any other venue where there are high-touch surfaces and masks cannot be worn at all times.
Additionally, daycare should be limited to essential workers only as we are seeing an increase in the spread to young people. We can and will get through this and come out stronger on the other side but it takes all of us making smart personal responsibility choices, wearing a mask outside of our home, and avoiding any unnecessary contact. You should only be going out for necessities and exercise during this time of high spread,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
