Following the third record number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Dallas County in a row Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins continues to urge people to social distance and practice good hygiene.
As of May 5, 253 additional cases were reported including seven deaths, bringing the total case count for the county to 4,623 and 121 deaths.
According to Dallas County, of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79 percent have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of cases requiring hospitalization, 65 percent have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 121 total deaths reported to date, about 36 percent have been associated with long-term care facilities.
Jenkins said the CDC recently changed its criteria to allow people who are frontline workers at grocery stores and essential retail establishments to get tested in case they are asymptomatic.
“(Monday) we filed a supplemental order so that now the governor’s recommendations on how restaurants, theaters, other reopened services conduct themselves are actually requirements here in Dallas County,” he added. “We have high confidence that our businesses will follow that. Those few that weren’t already following that will quickly comply with that so that their employees and customers can be less at risk than if they don’t follow the safety practices and the governor’s Open Texas guidelines.”
The shelter-in-place order for Dallas County remains in place until May 15.
During Tuesday’s briefing, Jenkins said he and his office haven’t seen Governor Greg Abbot’s order yet regarding additional businesses being allowed to reopen – beauty salons and barbershops beginning May 8 and gyms beginning May 18 at 25 percent occupancy, but would rely on the expertise of health authorities for advice on what should be done.
“How well reopening Texas works and how well we do at not having a second wave of COVID is dependent on you. It’s dependent on the smart decisions that you make,” he said. “It basically comes down to three important points – avoid large crowds unless it’s absolutely necessary, stay six feet apart when you’re in a crowd or out exercising, and wear a face covering when you’re in those stores or when you’re on public transportation. If we do this, we make good choices, we use good hygiene we got our best chance of stopping the spread. We’re going to get through this, but the goal is to get through it with as little disease and as little death as possible, and to get through it in a way that is sustainable.”
