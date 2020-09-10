Residents of North Dallas exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 could find out their status in about 15 minutes. Dallas Medical Center in Farmers Branch is now offering drive-up, rapid results COVID-19 testing on their campus, located on the northeast corner of I-635 and Webb Chapel Road.
The process is simple: call to make an appointment, drive to the hospital, park in any of the testing spots, and call the number on the sign to let them know you have arrived. Staff will verify your information over the phone, come out to collect the sample, and you will have your results in about 15 minutes. Everything is done in the comfort of your own car.
Testing will be offered Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and will be performed outside their medical plaza facing Webb Chapel Road. The physical address of the medical plaza is 1 Medical Parkway, Dallas. Those interested in being tested should call 972-247-5464 to schedule an appointment, or they may visit DallasMedCenter.com/CovidTest for more information.
Testing is covered by most insurance, but when you call for an appointment, staff will be happy to check your coverage. For those not using insurance or without insurance, the hospital is offering a flat cash rate of $100. Dallas Medical Center is a 155-bed acute care hospital accredited by The Joint Commission which offers a wide range of medical services including 24/7 emergency care, cardiology, wound care, surgical services, cardiac catheterization lab, and outpatient therapy.
The hospital is the only trauma center for six miles, and is also a Certified Chest Pain Center. Dallas Medical Center is a recipient of back-to-back Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Awards and nine Healthgrades Five-Star ratings over the past two years.
