warren

Joseph Demarcus Warren

A Dallas man has been arrested for the murder of a Carrollton man, Carrollton police announced Wednesday. 

Joseph Demarcus Warren, 29, was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department for the murder of 29-year-old Rohit Khanna. Police said Warren caused a Monday car crash that occurred at 5:53 p.m. and resulted in Khanna's death.  

According to a department press release, Warren was driving a Lexus he had stolen when witnesses say he ran a red light at an excessive speed and hit another car lawfully entering the intersection of Keller Springs Road and Willowgate Lane. The Lexus was reported stolen 30 minutes earlier at a convenience store near Love Field in Dallas. 

Warren T-boned a car driven by Khanna, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding that Warren also seriously injured Khanna’s two passengers, both 29-year-old men. The surviving passengers were transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano where they remain hospitalized, one of them in critical condition. The suspect was also admitted to the same hospital, and upon his Wednesday release, Carrollton Police Department Traffic Detectives transported him to the Carrollton City Jail. 

Warren’s bond has not yet been set.

 

