Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) announced their holiday schedule.
On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, DART administrative offices will be closed. DART buses and light rail will operate on a Sunday schedule. There will be no TRE no service.
Paratransit – Will operate on a Saturday schedule. Regular subscription trips will be canceled. The Paratransit Scheduling Center will also be closed. However, next-day scheduling will be accepted using the voicemail booking system and DART's web- booking feature and automated X-Press Booking. To speak with a staff person, customers may schedule service through Dec. 26. Customers should call 214-515-7272 and choose Option 3 to schedule their trip.
DART's Customer Information Center, Customer Care Center and Lost and Found will be closed.
For the sixth year in a row, Coors Light and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will help North Texas residents get home safely on New Year's Eve.
Totally free public transportation will be offered that night on DART buses, light rail, Paratransit Services and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station for everyone from 6 p.m. until the end of service.
Since the program began locally in 2015, Coors Light Free Rides has provided more than 90,000 people in the DART service area with safe, alternative transportation on New Year's Eve.
On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, DART bus and rail service and TRE will operate on a regular weekday schedule.
Regular paratransit service will be provided. Customers may begin calling Dec. 28 to schedule service through Jan. 2. Customers should call 214-515-7272 and choose Option 3 to schedule their trip. Next day scheduling is also available using X-Press Booking, web booking or semi-automated voicemail.
The DART Police will have extra patrol units on duty to assist where needed, especially in downtown and around West End Station.
On New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, DART administrative offices will be closed. DART bus and rail service will operate on a Sunday schedule with additional Green Line service added between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. from Victory to Lawnview stations and additional Orange Line service added between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Parker Road to DFW Airport stations, to accommodate passengers traveling to the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Fair Park. There will be no TRE service. DART Customer Care and lost and found will be closed.
Schedule information is available by calling 214-979-1111 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Paratransit Services for customers with disabilities will operate on a Saturday schedule. The Paratransit Scheduling Center will also be closed. Regular subscription trips are canceled on Jan. 1. Customers needing service are encouraged to begin calling on Dec. 28. Next day scheduling is also available using X-Press Booking, web booking and the semi-automated voice mail system. DART GoLink will not operate.
Route and schedule information can always be found by calling 214-979-1111 or at DART.org and TrinityRailwayExpress.org.
