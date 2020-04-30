GoLink Carrollton
Courtesy of DART

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board has approved a two-year agreement with the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) for the full funding of GoLink service to the west Carrollton area.

In 2019, the city of Carrollton and Western Extrusions, a private sector major employer in the Valwood Industrial Business Park area of west Carrollton, approached DART about a lack of last-mile transit connections from the light rail station in downtown Carrollton to the manufacturing business development.

The solution was an on-demand, personalized, curb-to-curb GoLink service with NCTCOG funding $325,000 for two years and DART monitoring performance, holding a public hearing and evaluating a long term service approach for the entire Valwood Industrial Business Park area.

GoLink Carrollton map
Courtesy of DART

Scheduled to begin in May, service will run Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a dedicated on-demand vehicle and a connection directly to DART’s Green Line via the Downtown Carrollton light rail station.

GoLink is already available in Farmers Branch, Glenn Heights, Inland Port, Kleberg and Rylie, Lake Highlands, Lakewood, North Dallas, Park Cities, Legacy West, Far North Plano, North Central Plano/Chase Oaks and Rowlett.

Additional GoLink information can be found at dart.org/golink.

