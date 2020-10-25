The community is invited to attend a virtual quarterly community meeting in their respective city to review the progress of the DART Silver Line Regional Rail Project.
DART and the Design-Build Contractor will be on hand to outline the latest developments and answer residents’ questions.
The project will provide regional rail service along the 26-mile long Silver Line Corridor from DFW International Airport to Plano.
Presentations during these meetings will include updated project drawings showing track configurations and station layout; status of track grade separations (bridges); betterments program progress; station design progress; design-builder's early design and construction schedule; a general summary of project information; and identification of contacts for FAQs and community concerns.
To find your virtual meeting link, go to DART.org/SilverLine. For additional information visit DART.org/SilverLine or contact DART Community Engagement at 214-749-2543. The call-in numbers for all meetings is 469-676-0717.
Coppell / Cypress Waters
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9
Conference ID: 667 107 367
Carrollton
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11
Conference ID: 629 119 187
Addison
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Conference ID: 311 726 831
Richardson
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16
Conference ID: 706 487 124
Plano
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 17
Conference ID: 322 006 889
Dallas
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18
Conference ID: 151 919 874
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.