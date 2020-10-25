DART

The community is invited to attend a virtual quarterly community meeting in their respective city to review the progress of the DART Silver Line Regional Rail Project.

DART and the Design-Build Contractor will be on hand to outline the latest developments and answer residents’ questions.

The project will provide regional rail service along the 26-mile long Silver Line Corridor from DFW International Airport to Plano.

Presentations during these meetings will include updated project drawings showing track configurations and station layout; status of track grade separations (bridges); betterments program progress; station design progress; design-builder's early design and construction schedule; a general summary of project information; and identification of contacts for FAQs and community concerns.

To find your virtual meeting link, go to DART.org/SilverLine. For additional information visit DART.org/SilverLine or contact DART Community Engagement at 214-749-2543. The call-in numbers for all meetings is 469-676-0717.

 

 

Coppell / Cypress Waters

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9

Conference ID: 667 107 367

 

Carrollton

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11

Conference ID: 629 119 187

 

Addison

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12

Conference ID: 311 726 831

 

Richardson

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 16

Conference ID: 706 487 124

 

Plano

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 17

Conference ID: 322 006 889

 

Dallas

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18

Conference ID: 151 919 874

 

