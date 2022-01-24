To celebrate the launch of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) New Bus Network on Jan. 24, all rides will be free the week of Jan. 24 – 30.
The new bus network’s free and reduced rides promotions are valid on all DART transit services throughout the entire DART Service Area including buses, light rail, GoLink, Dallas Streetcar, and Paratransit Services.
DARTs new bus network launches on January 24, 2022. The new bus system is designed to ensure passengers have quick and easy access to employment, education and entertainment destinations.
Greater Frequency
Core Frequent Network service will provide bus frequency matching or better than light rail service with a 15-minute peak and 20-minute midday services. Light rail service will also return to pre-pandemic levels, providing 15-minute peak service and more frequent evening service.
Expanded Coverage
With the implementation of the new bus network service changes, 74% of DART service area residents will have access to transit services within walking distance. This is an increase of 6% above the current bus network design.
More Direct Routes
By making the new bus routes more direct, focusing on major transit corridors and reducing the number of bus stops, DART bus service will be faster, ensuring passengers get to their destinations quicker and improving connections.
Longer Hours of Service
With a focus on transit riders working non-traditional hours, all local DART bus routes will provide service 7 days a week between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and midnight at a minimum. The 22 core frequent bus routes will operate between 4:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.
Improved Access to Jobs
The new bus network will increase the number of jobs that a resident of the DART service area can reach in one hour by 34% compared to the existing bus network.
New GoLink Zones
GoLink, DART's on-demand, curb-to-curb microtransit service solution operates in zones across the DART service area. GoLink offers service with connections to DART transit facilities as well as anywhere within each specified zone.
Thirteen new GoLink zones have been added, replacing traditional fixed-route service, bringing the total to 30. In addition, weekend hours have been added to many GoLink zones, with 13 zones offering Saturday service and 6 zones offering Sunday service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.