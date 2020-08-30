Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is designing a new bus network to better serve the residents of North Texas, now and in the future, and invites citizens to complete a 10-minute online survey to provide insight and perspective as to how a new system can best serve the community.
Every bus route has the potential to undergo changes within the new network.
“Whether you ride public transit or not, the DART transit network is part of the community, so your opinion is important to us as we redesign our network to serve all of North Texas,” DART Assistant Vice President of Service Planning and Development, Rob Smith said.
The project, entitled DARTzoom: A New Bus Network, will examine the DART bus lines to improve frequency, efficiency, and connections throughout DART’s 700 square-mile service area in all 13 of the cities that collect sales taxes to fund DART services. According to DART, the redesign is a collaborative planning effort to determine where bus lines should go, when they should run, and how frequent service should be, starting from a clean slate.
DART claims the current network is designed to supply a small amount of service close to people in many places, even where there are not many people. A redesign allows DART to ask the public how a transit network can best serve the needs of its riders in today’s values and build a network designed for higher transit ridership to achieve the most useful service near the greatest number of people and activities.
Citizens have until Sept. 30 to submit a survey response. Only one entry per person. Participants will have a chance to win a DART GoPass Tap transit card worth $100 in fares on any DART bus or train line. Ten winners will be selected in a drawing on Wednesday, October 7; DART staff will contact winners via email; and individuals must respond within 24 hours to claim their card. DART employees and contractors are not eligible to win.
For additional information, visit DARTzoom.org (English) or DARTzoom.org/es/inicio (Spanish). The survey is accessible at DARTzoom.org/en/survey (English) or DARTzoom.org/es/encuesta (Spanish).
