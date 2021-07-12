Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will hold the next series of Silver Line Regional Rail Virtual Community Meetings beginning on July 19. DART staff and the design-build contractor will be on hand to outline the latest design and construction developments and answer questions.
With revenue service scheduled for 2024, the 26-mile Silver Line project will traverse seven cities between DFW Airport, Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson, and Plano, and include 10 new stations. The primary purpose of the Silver Line is to provide passenger rail connections and service that will improve mobility, accessibility and system linkages to major employment, population, and activity centers in the northern part of the DART service area.
The Silver Line will connect with the Trinity Metro TEXRail commuter rail line at DFW North station providing access to Downtown Fort Worth and various other Tarrant County locales. The Silver Line will also connect with the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) A-train commuter rail line providing access to various Denton County locations, DART's Green Line providing access to Dallas Love Field and Downtown Dallas via Downtown Carrollton Station, and DART's Red and Orange Lines at CityLine/Bush Station, giving riders easy access to Downtown Plano and the eastern side of the DART network.
Silver Line Community Meeting - Coppell / Cypress Waters
Monday, July 19, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Phone #: (469) 391-0632
Conference ID: 469 991 010
Silver Line Community Meeting - Carrollton
Wednesday, July 21, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Phone #: (469) 391-0632
Conference ID: 603 227 673
Silver Line Community Meeting - Addison
Thursday, July 22, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Phone #: (469) 391-0632
Conference ID: 662 024 173
Silver Line Community Meeting – Richardson
Tuesday, July 27, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Phone #: (469) 391-0632
Conference ID: 947 152 510
Silver Line Community Meeting - Plano
Wednesday, July 28, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Phone #: (469) 391-0632
Conference ID: 290 948 296
Silver Line Community Meeting - Dallas
Tuesday, August 3, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Phone #: (469)391-0632
Conference ID: 528 886 184
To find your virtual meeting link and learn more about the DART Silver Line Regional Rail project, please visit www.dart.org/silverline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.