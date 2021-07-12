DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will hold the next series of Silver Line Regional Rail Virtual Community Meetings beginning on July 19. DART staff and the design-build contractor will be on hand to outline the latest design and construction developments and answer questions.

With revenue service scheduled for 2024, the 26-mile Silver Line project will traverse seven cities between DFW Airport, Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson, and Plano, and include 10 new stations. The primary purpose of the Silver Line is to provide passenger rail connections and service that will improve mobility, accessibility and system linkages to major employment, population, and activity centers in the northern part of the DART service area.

The Silver Line will connect with the Trinity Metro TEXRail commuter rail line at DFW North station providing access to Downtown Fort Worth and various other Tarrant County locales. The Silver Line will also connect with the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) A-train commuter rail line providing access to various Denton County locations, DART's Green Line providing access to Dallas Love Field and Downtown Dallas via Downtown Carrollton Station, and DART's Red and Orange Lines at CityLine/Bush Station, giving riders easy access to Downtown Plano and the eastern side of the DART network.

 

Silver Line Community Meeting - Coppell / Cypress Waters

Monday, July 19, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Phone #: (469) 391-0632

Conference ID: 469 991 010

 

Silver Line Community Meeting - Carrollton

Wednesday, July 21, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Phone #: (469) 391-0632

Conference ID: 603 227 673

 

Silver Line Community Meeting - Addison

Thursday, July 22, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Phone #: (469) 391-0632

Conference ID: 662 024 173

 

Silver Line Community Meeting – Richardson

Tuesday, July 27, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Phone #: (469) 391-0632

Conference ID: 947 152 510

 

Silver Line Community Meeting - Plano

Wednesday, July 28, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Phone #: (469) 391-0632

Conference ID: 290 948 296

 

Silver Line Community Meeting - Dallas

Tuesday, August 3, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Phone #: (469)391-0632

Conference ID: 528 886 184

 

To find your virtual meeting link and learn more about the DART Silver Line Regional Rail project, please visit www.dart.org/silverline.

