On Tuesday, July 14, Texas will hold the Democratic Primary Runoff Election.
(1) CURBSIDE VOTING ON ELECTION DAY
If a voter is physically unable to enter the polling place without assistance or likelihood of injury to his or her health, the voter is eligible to receive their ballot at the entrance or curb of the polling place.
Phone number will provided at the curb to alert judge curbside voting is requested.
The polling place workers will give voting the curbside instructions.
Curbside voting is available at any Vote Center location during the hours of 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Curbside Voting will also be available at the Dallas County Elections office building, at 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas TX, 75247 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., below are the link to the Vote Centers available to you. For additional information, call 214-819-6359.
Election Day Vote Centers: https://dall1229.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=7b17fc5166f74fde991c7ed3a77ef24a
(2) LATE BALLOT
A Voter who becomes sick or disabled on or after Wednesday, July 1, 2020 may vote a late ballot if the sickness of disability prevents the voter from appearing at the polling place without the likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring his or her health. An application to vote the late ballot option must be submitted no later than, 5 p.m. for Democratic Primary Runoff Election Day, July 14, 2020. (Texas Election Code §§102.001 & 102.003).
(3) LATE BALLOT DUE TO DEATH IN FAMILY
A voter who will be absent from THEIR County of residence due to a death of an immediate family member occurring on or after Thursday, July 9, 2020, may apply for a late ballot also. Monday, July 13, 2020, is the last day to submit an application and vote a late ballot by personal appearance due to death in immediate family that occurred on or after Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Sec. 103.003).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.