The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously voted to provide tax relief to homeowners at 1 percent of their homestead property’s value but not less than $5,000.
Michelle French, Denton County tax assessor/collector, said the homestead exemption will be applicable for this year’s tax bills, which will be sent to homeowners in the fall.
Commissioner Hugh Coleman asked the item be placed on the agenda, adding that he has pushed for this for several years.
“It’s something that would be good, particularly because everybody has heard complaints about the appraisal district,” Coleman said. “And this is a manner for us to fix some of the inequities that go on. Typically residential homes are spot on appraised, whereas commercial properties are generally under appraised.”
Commissioners agreed.
“Anytime we can offer a bright spot to our citizens in the midst of all the tumultuous times that we’re in, I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Commissioner Dianne Edmondson.
Last year the court approved a tax freeze for residents 65 and older.
French said those who qualify for an over-65 exemption or a disabled exemption can also receive this exemption.
County Judge Andy Eads reminded residents that the valuations were set in January before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell said the exemption will help at a time when many residents need it the most.
“I’ve received several calls, especially since COVID-19, about appraisals going up, so I think this action will help address the problems citizens are having,” Mitchell said. “Anytime we can be helping citizens with their tax bills, I think we should be doing that.”
