Electricity

Denton County is closing all facilities on Wednesday due to the ongoing Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) emergency and the upcoming winter storm.

All essential employees who can work from home are doing so. In addition, road and bridge employees are continuing to monitor road conditions throughout the winter storm.

