The Denton County Democratic Party (DCDP) has increased the number of large space areas for polling locations in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary Runoff Election to protect voters and election workers as cases of Covid-19 increase in Denton County, DCDP stated in a press release.
The DCDP began working with the Denton County Elections Administration soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread in Texas, the release stated.
Safety measures that will be implemented at the polls for the Democratic Primary Runoff Election follow suggested best practices by medical experts. They include providing personal protective equipment (PPE) for election workers such as face masks and individual plastic face shields, plastic gloves and hand sanitizer. Also, sneeze-guard barriers between election workers and voters will be installed and voting booths and equipment will be sanitized. Voting booths, voting equipment and voters will be spaced at least 6 feet apart. Face masks will also be offered to voters.
“During this unprecedented and dangerous pandemic, we must ensure voting is safe for Denton County voters and election workers,” said Anjelita Cadena, DCDP chairperson. “Americans have endured terrible circumstances before, but we’ve never abandoned our commitment to voting. It’s the cornerstone of our democracy.”
The DCDP has gone a step further than in the previous March primary election. It has replaced some long-time polling sites with facilities that have larger spaces that include school gymnasiums for the Runoff Election.
“Normally, we vote at the Denton Civic Center in the Community Room, which only has one entrance for voters. We have coordinated with the City of Denton to be in the Rotunda at that location so that equipment, election workers and voters can distance safely,” said Mary Infante, DCDP primary elections administrator. “Another example is in Flower Mound where we are using the Clayton Downing Middle School gym instead of the Flower Mound Senior Center or moving from the Sanger Community Center to the Sanger High School auxiliary gymnasium. We want to take every precaution to lessen the risk that seniors and voters in tight quarters would be exposed to catching the virus on Election Day.”
Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips said, “The Denton County Elections Administration has been working tirelessly to provide effective and safe solutions to voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have acquired and are still acquiring PPEs and disinfecting materials and polling sites that are large enough to accommodate equipment, workers and voters to allow safe social-distancing guidelines to be followed. We are also updating our training to include instruction to poll workers regarding the proper procedures they will need to follow in an effort to keep us all safe.”
According to Infante, the individual face shields will be made and donated by Shield Denton for election workers of both political parties for the runoff election. Shield Denton is a group led by Denton City Council Member Paul Meltzer and Ed Steele. The Denton County Democratic Party suggests that voters wear protective masks when voting as a courtesy to election workers and to other voters. Voters who do not have a mask for voting will be offered one at Democratic polling locations.
The last day of early voting is Friday. Election Day is Tuesday. Voters must vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day. Go to the DCDP web site at dentondemocrats.org/elections-1 or to votedenton.com for more information. The Denton County Democratic Party’s goal is dedicated to promoting Democratic ideals and values within our communities through grassroots organization and education.
