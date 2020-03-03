Ballot Box
File photo

Kronda Thimesch, who serves on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees, beat Nancy Cline in the Republican Primary for Texas House District 65 on Tuesday night.

Cline serves on the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees.

According to unofficial vote totals, Thimesch received 57.9 percent of the votes in Denton County to Cline's 42.1 percent.

In the November General Election, Thimesch will face incumbent Michelle Beckley, a Democrat, who beat Paige Dixon with 66.7 percent of the votes.

In House District 106, incumbent Jared Patterson defeated James Trombley with 76.1 percent in the Republican Primary. He will face Democrat Jennifer Skidonenko, who did not have an opponent, in November.

Ryan Williams defeated incumbent Hugh Coleman in the race for Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 1 in the Republican Primary. Coleman has been in office since 2009.

Williams won 50.7 percent of the votes to Coleman's 49.3 percent.

Williams will face Democrat Sandy Swan in November.

Tracy Murphree will serve another term as Denton County sheriff after he won re-election.

Murphree secured 62.3 percent of the votes over challengers Brian Wilkinson (25.8 percent) and Dugan Broomfield (11.9 percent).

The following are voting results for the local races from Tuesday's Republican and Democratic Primary Elections.

U.S. Representative District 26

Republican

*Michael Burgess, 40,753    73.2

Jason Mrochek, 3,904    7.0

Jack Wyman, 6,592    11.8

Michael Armstrong, 4,433    8.0

U.S. Representative District 26

Democratic (139 of 154 precincts reporting)

Neil Durrance, 7,741    17.5

Carol H. Iannuzzi, 23,787    53.8  

Mat Pruneda, 12,724    28.8

Texas Senator District 12

Democratic (99 of 150 precincts reporting)

Randy Daniels, 14,107    41.0

Shadi Zitoon, 20,289    59.0  

Texas Representative District 65

Democratic

*Michelle Beckley, 6,643    66.7

Paige Dixon, 3,323        33.3

Texas Representative District 65

Republican

Kronda Thimesch, 6,061    57.9

Nancy Cline, 4,414    42.1

Texas Representative District 106

Republican

*Jared Patterson, 13,651    76.1

James Trombley, 4,285    23.9

District Judge 431st District

Republican

Cannon Cain 5,254    9.7

Jim Johnson 23,143    42.6

Derbha Jones 13,769    25.3

George Mitcham, 12,229    22.5

County Commissioner Precinct 1

Republican

*Hugh Coleman, 10,150    49.3

Ryan Williams, 10,423    50.7

Denton County Sheriff

Republican

*Tracy Murphree, 36,107    62.3

Brian “Wilkie” Wilkinson, 14,926    25.8

Dugan Broomfield, 6,915    11.9

Denton County Constable Precinct 3

Republican

Jeri Rodriguez, 2,635    41.5        

Dan Rochelle, 3,706    58.5

Denton County Constable Precinct 4

Republican

*Tim Burch, 5,014    35.9

Danny Fletcher, 8,976    64.1

*Incumbent

