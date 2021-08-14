Denton County Public Health has announced that it will be offering third doses of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals.
The announcement, which came Saturday, said the county department has revised its vaccine interest portal to allow eligible individuals to register for the department’s future vaccination clinics.
The eligibility expansion aligns with a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that came Friday, DCPH stated.
Those who are eligible for another mRNA COVID-19 vaccination must have at least one medical condition or be receiving a medical treatment that is on a provided list. That list includes those who have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, those who have a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, people with an advanced or untreated HIV infection as well as people who received an organ transplant within the previous two years or who are taking medicine to suppress the immune system. The list also includes those receiving active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress an immune response.
Those eligible must have received both doses of either a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and have had their second dose at least 28 days ago.
“Denton County Public Health will begin offering third dose vaccinations to individuals who may require additional protection against COVID-19 through their initial two dose series. People with severe immune system limitations may be at further risk,” DCPH Director Matt Richardson said in a press release. “Our online system is now able to support pre-registration for all eligible community members for this newly-authorized third dose.”
DCPH has said eligible individuals are encouraged to join the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal. The department has said it will add more dates and times for vaccine clinics in the coming weeks.
“DCPH also recommends checking with primary care providers or local pharmacies regarding third dose appointment availability for eligible community members,” the department stated.
DCPH directed people to www.vaccines.gov. to view COVID-19 vaccination providers in the county.
Those with questions or concerns can also contact the DCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 940-349-2585 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
