Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 14 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The patient, a male resident of Denton Rehabilitation Center over 80, was a previously reported hospitalized, contact related COVID-19 case in Denton County.
“As we report the loss of a 14th life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”
DCPH is also announcing 14 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 521 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total remains at 53. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility (LTCF) resident total remains 17. Staff whom test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.
Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.
