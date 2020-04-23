Denton County chart 4-23
Data provided by Denton County Public Health, chart compiled by Scott Morris

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 17 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 661 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing 56 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total remains 54.  The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility (LTCF) resident total has increased by one to 18. Staff whom test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.

Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.

Denton County numbers 4-23
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

 

