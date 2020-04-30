Denton County chart 4-30
Data provided by Denton County Public Health; chart compiled by Scott Morris

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 21 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. 

The patient, a male resident of Denton Rehabilitation Center over 80, was a previously reported hospital isolated, contact transmission COVID-19 case in Denton County. 

“As we report the loss of a twenty-first life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.  “We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many.”

DCPH is also announcing 17 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 765 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also announcing 4 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total remains 54. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility (LTCF) resident total remains 19. Staff who test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru testing center for community members who have experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the previous seven days.  The testing center will be held at 535 S. Loop 288 in Denton from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Community members must call to pre-register for free testing at 940-349-2585. 

For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, please visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data.  Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.

Denton County numbers
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

