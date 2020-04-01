Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 25 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 231 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
DCPH did not receive any additional positive results for Denton State Supported Living Center residents or staff, according to a press release issued by DCPH. To protect patient confidentiality, no further personal information will be released.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.
DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers, and healthcare providers.
