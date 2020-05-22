Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced Friday one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 30 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.
The death reported today was a previously reported hospitalized female in her 60s who was a resident of Carrollton.
“Please include, in your thoughts and prayers, the family of the individual who has passed as a result of COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we continue to report additional deaths and cases connected to COVID-19, we also report recoveries as well.”
“We hope those who have recovered from COVID-19 will consider donating plasma to help those suffering with severe COVID-19 complications. You can contact Carter BloodCare to donate at 1-800-366-2834.”
DCPH is also announcing 17 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing 5 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.
For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, please visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
