Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 33 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.
The death reported today was a previously reported hospitalized male in his 60s who was a resident of Prosper.
“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for this community member and his family,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Social distancing and other public health recommendations can help protect not only yourself, but others too. Please continue utilizing these best practices to reduce the risk of additional cases and deaths due to COVID-19.”
DCPH is also announcing 13 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,467 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing one newly recovered COVID-19 case within the county.
Due to a statewide system update occurring Saturday and Sunday, DCPH anticipates lower case reporting totals over the upcoming weekend.
For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
