Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced the fourth COVID-19 related death in Denton County on Tuesday.
The patient, a male resident of The Colony in his 60s, was a previously reported hospitalized, locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Denton County. To respect and honor his family, no further personal information will be released, the county stated in a press release.
“Today, we have learned of yet another death due to COVID-19 which has impacted our communities in Denton County,” Judge Andy Eads said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this man’s family as well as the families of those who have also been victims of this terrible pandemic.”
“The Commissioners Court has extended the stay-at-home mandate and the closure of non-essential businesses through April 7 and anticipate it will continue longer. We know these strict measures cause hardships, but we must keep residents at home to curb community spread and limit the potential for overwhelming our medical facilities,” he said.
DCPH has also announced 15 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 206 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total has increased to 50 and the DSSLC staff total has increased to 23. One new DSSLC resident is included in today’s case count chart. One new DSSLC staff member whom tested positive, and lives within Denton County, is reflected in the city or town in which the staff member resides. To protect patient confidentiality, no further personal information will be released.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.
DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers, and healthcare providers.
Total cases 206
Total recovered 50
Total deaths 4
Municipality Cases
Argyle 1
Aubrey 2
Carrollton 15
The Colony 12
Copper Canyon 1
Corinth 3
Dallas 2
Denton 23
Denton Supported Living Center 50
Double Oak 1
Flower Mound 10
Frisco 17
Hickory Creek 1
Highland Village 2
Justin 1
Krum 2
Lake Dallas 3
Lewisville 18
Little Elm 7
Pilot Point 1
Plano 1
Ponder 1
Prosper 4
Roanoke 2
Sanger 1
Trophy Club 5
Unincorporated 20
Unincorporated location
Northeast 4
Northwest 0
Southeast 8
Southwest 8
Age
0-19 3
20-29 28
30-39 22
40-49 34
50-59 51
60-69 41
70-79 23
80+ 4
Sex
Male 113
Female 93
Initial isolation status
Home 156
Hospital 44
Pending investigation 6
Transmission type
Recent travel 57
Local transmission 70
Contact with confirmed case 74
Pending investigation 5
